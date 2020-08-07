1/
Elizabeth Pauline Adkins
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Pauline Adkins, October 10, 1928 - July 31, 2020

Ms. Polly was born in Hickory Grove, South Carolina and the daughter of Mose Lanier and Mattie Bell Lanier. She was a faithful member of College Park Baptist Church. Polly loved going to church and singing in the choir. She loved to plant flowers and watch her hummingbirds. She loved her family and was so proud of all of them. She retired from Converse in Charlotte.The celebration of life service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at College Park Baptist Church, Rock Hill, SC, 1209 Eisenhower Road with Pastor Mike Carter officiating. Music and songs by Pastor Mike Carter and Pastor Mitchell Adkins. Family will receive friends immediately after the service and other times at the home of daughter, Leigh Porter, 2460 York Hwy, York, SC 29745.

Ms. Adkins is survived by her children, daughter Beverly Brewington (Roy), and son Dale Adkins (Beverly) of Rock Hill and daughter Leigh Porter (Luke) of York. She had 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.Special thank you to Kay Elliott and Jessica Moss for taking such great care of our beloved mother. Thank you, Providence Care for taking this journey with us. We could never have done this without your help. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
