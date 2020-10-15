Elizabeth "Beth" Rainey Weaver, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the home of her mother, Jean Rainey in York.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Dorchester Shrine Club, 2150 Beech Hill Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Burial will be private.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Beth was the daughter of Jean Tipton Rainey and the late Robert William Rainey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Walter Rainey. Beth was a member of the Daughters of the Nile Chapter 77 and loved to play softball.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Rainey McGuire Weaver and her son, West Tillman Weaver both of Summerville, SC; her brother, Haskel (Diane) Kitchens of Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elizabeth Weaver's name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
