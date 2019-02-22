Mrs. Elizabeth R. Robinson of 753 E. Laney Terrace, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will 11 AM, Saturday at the Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael A. McClain, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park. Mrs. Robinson may be viewed from 5-7 PM, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 AM, Saturday until the hour of service at the church. The family will receive friends at the home. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019