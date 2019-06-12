Elizabeth Wood (1930 - 2019)
Elizabeth Rebecca Wood, 89, of York, passed away, Monday, June 11, 2019 at White Oak Manor, York, SC.

She was born March 5, 1930 in Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late William Mayberry and Susie Scism Mayberry.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William V. Woods; and son, Rufus Wood.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons, JR Wood, David Wood, John Wood and Harold Wood and wife Elaine; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

All services are private.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Published in The Herald on June 12, 2019
