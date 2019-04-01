Died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center, Chester, SC. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. She will lie in state from 1pm until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing will be 3pm-7pm at the former Word and Spirit Church 121 Mobley Street in Chester, SC. Family will receive friend at the home 174 Loomis Street in Chester, SC. Funeral services are entrusted to Christopher Kings Funeral Home, Chester, SC.
Christopher King's Funeral Home
703 Old York Road
Chester, SC 29706
803-377-1144
Published in The Herald on Apr. 1, 2019