Ella Murry (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Chester Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Ella Murry passed away Jan. 28, 2020. She was the widow of Steve Murry and the daughter of the late Thomas and Gladys Lindler Devaney. She is survived by her children, Kevin Murrell of Columbia, Danny Murrell (Donna) and Tommy Murrell (Lois Ann) of Chester, Theresa Lynn of Rock Hill; sister, Dorothy Roof of Chester; 14 grand-children; 3 great-grand-children.

The funeral will be graveside 1p.m. Friday, Chester Memorial Gardens. Pastor Kevin Taylor will speak.

Published in The Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
