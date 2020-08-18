1/
Elmer Fleenor Galliher
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Elmer Fleenor Galliher, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 restriction services will be at a later date.

A native of Bristol, TN, Mr. Galliher was a son of the late Walter Campbell Galliher and Lena May White Galliher. He was a World War II veteran of the US Air Force where he was awarded many honors. He was a member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church. He was a retired textile worker where he was a machine operator.

Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Teague Galliher; a son, Mitchel Galliher; a daughter, Erica Dunbar; a granddaughter, Erin Dunbar; two nieces and several nephews.

"Don't weep for me for I am in Glory with Jesus."

Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved