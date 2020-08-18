Mr. Elmer Fleenor Galliher, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.



Due to the current COVID-19 restriction services will be at a later date.



A native of Bristol, TN, Mr. Galliher was a son of the late Walter Campbell Galliher and Lena May White Galliher. He was a World War II veteran of the US Air Force where he was awarded many honors. He was a member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church. He was a retired textile worker where he was a machine operator.



Surviving are his wife, Sylvia Teague Galliher; a son, Mitchel Galliher; a daughter, Erica Dunbar; a granddaughter, Erin Dunbar; two nieces and several nephews.



"Don't weep for me for I am in Glory with Jesus."



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.



