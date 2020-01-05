Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Werrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Gresham Werrell ROCK HILL - Eloise Gresham Werrell, 95, died December 31 after a short illness, at home surrounded by family and friends. She had been a resident of Rock Hill since leaving Charleston in 2004. Eloise was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Bruceville, Texas, the daughter of the late Alberteen N. Savage and Lee Roy Gresham. She then moved to Waco, Texas, where she grew up and attended local public schools. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas, for two years before transferring to Baylor University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English in 1947. Shortly after graduation, she went to work for the Waco Tribune-Herald. She met her future husband, James MacDonald Werrell, a decorated World War II veteran, while interviewing him about local Christmas celebrations for the troops at Fort Hood, where he was recovering from a wound sustained in the Battle of the Bulge. They were married in 1947. They served as fire lookouts for the U.S. Park Service in Grand Lake, Colo., the summer after they were married. They then moved to New York City where Jim attended the Columbia University School of International Affairs. That led to a short stint with the State Department in Bangkok, Thailand. After leaving the State Department, Jim pursued a corporate career. The family lived in Minneola, N.Y.; Atlanta, Ga.; Akron, Ohio; and Glendale, Ohio. Jim and Eloise moved to Charleston in 1984. He preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by three sons: James Werrell Jr. (Gretchen), Rock Hill; William Werrell (Judy), Charleston; and Timothy Werrell (Valerie), Hillsborough, N.C. She also is survived by six grandchildren: Caitlin Werrell (Francesco), Denton, Md.; Trip Werrell, Helena, Mont.; Jane Prevost (Charles), Charleston; Alex Werrell, New Haven, Conn.; Leigh Werrell, Philadelphia, Pa.; Henry Werrell, Philadelphia, Pa.; and one great-grandchild, Charles Prevost Jr. Throughout her life, Eloise was a vivacious, compassionate, funny and caring wife, mother and grandmother with scores of friends from around the world. She was a fearless decorator and loved traveling, dogs, reading, cooking and eating good food. She also loved politics and, in Glendale, did volunteer work for Planned Parenthood and a rehabilitation program for former inmates. For most of her life she attended the Episcopal Church. Her ashes will be interred with Jim's in a columbarium at Grace Episcopal Church in Charleston, at which time there will be a small family service.

Published in The Herald on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close