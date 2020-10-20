Elsie Riddle Westmoreland, widow of Robert W. Westmoreland, Sr., passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2020. She was 91. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill with the Reverend Gene Craven officiating.
Born in York County on December 28, 1928, Mrs. Westmoreland was the daughter of the late William Wilson Riddle and Mary Ida Flanagan Riddle. She graduated from Clover High School, married her high school sweetheart and moved to Rock Hill in 1954. She worked alongside her husband and was co-owner/operator of ACE Builders Hardware in Rock Hill with forty years of service. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children, Robert W. Westmoreland Jr., W. Doug Westmoreland (Donna) of Rock Hill and Brenda W. Lee of Clover, eight grandchildren, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, two sisters Dorothy Carson of Gastonia, NC; Frances Alexander of Panama City, Florida; brother Dr. George Mack Riddle (Rachel) of Moraga, California; sisters-in-law Betty Westmoreland of Clover and Margaret Westmoreland of Ocean Isle Beach, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband of 70 years, she was predeceased by her daughter Gail W. Nugent, her granddaughter Tiffany Marie Horne and son-in-law Randy Lee; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Miriam and Oren Franklin; Catherine and Bob Bailey; sister Mary Riddle; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Polly Riddle; brothers-in-law Charles Alexander and Whitelaw Carson; in laws D.A. and Geri Westmoreland; Esther and Avery Adkins; Charlotte and Jim Barnett; Jim and Willie Westmoreland; Bill and Mary Westmoreland; Jack Westmoreland, Ted Westmoreland, and Pratt Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730; Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or a charity of choice
.
Greene Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel, is serving the family of Mrs. Westmoreland. Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net