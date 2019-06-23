Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emily Kaye Anderson LAKE WYLIE Emily Kaye Anderson, a long-time resident of both Lake Wylie and Edisto Island, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 18, surrounded by her family. Born in 1944 in Houston, TX, Kaye, a graduate of Regan High School, married her high-school sweetheart Pete Anderson in 1963 in Houston, Texas. Together they raised two loving daughters. Whether it was her hospitality, creativity, or a listening ear, her love of helping others shown through her bright smile. Most of all, Kaye thrived on and demonstrated her belief in Christ through taking care of those around her. Surviving are: her husband, Pete Anderson; her daughters, Katherine Kaye (Michael) Crandall and Kara (Quinn) Johnson both of Lake Wylie; her grandchildren, Emmery, Banks, Wells, Cortland Kaye, and Brooks; her sister, Francine (Milam), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Kaye's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 3 PM at River Hills Community Church, Lake Wylie, SC with a reception immediately following at River Hills Country Club. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715; or to

Emily Kaye Anderson LAKE WYLIE Emily Kaye Anderson, a long-time resident of both Lake Wylie and Edisto Island, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 18, surrounded by her family. Born in 1944 in Houston, TX, Kaye, a graduate of Regan High School, married her high-school sweetheart Pete Anderson in 1963 in Houston, Texas. Together they raised two loving daughters. Whether it was her hospitality, creativity, or a listening ear, her love of helping others shown through her bright smile. Most of all, Kaye thrived on and demonstrated her belief in Christ through taking care of those around her. Surviving are: her husband, Pete Anderson; her daughters, Katherine Kaye (Michael) Crandall and Kara (Quinn) Johnson both of Lake Wylie; her grandchildren, Emmery, Banks, Wells, Cortland Kaye, and Brooks; her sister, Francine (Milam), and many in-laws, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Kaye's life will be held on Thursday, June 27, at 3 PM at River Hills Community Church, Lake Wylie, SC with a reception immediately following at River Hills Country Club. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715; or to support.bestfriends.org Published in The Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close