Mr. Emmett Woodrow Powers, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.
Services will be held at a later date.
Born in Dante, VA, Mr. Powers was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Powers and the late Cora Skeens Powers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Meada Brick. He was a US Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking, making canes and gold prospecting.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanette McClure Powers; two stepsons, Robert (Victoria) Brousseau and Steven Brousseau; his stepdaughter, Constance (Jason) Waldrop; four grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (William) Townes, Rhonda Fields and Reva (Denny) Booker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Powers' name to the #1442, 1442 Harris Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 9, 2019