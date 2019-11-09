Emmett Powers (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmett Powers.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-326-2051
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Emmett Woodrow Powers, 80, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

Services will be held at a later date.

Born in Dante, VA, Mr. Powers was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Powers and the late Cora Skeens Powers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Meada Brick. He was a US Army veteran and a retired truck driver. He enjoyed woodworking, making canes and gold prospecting.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanette McClure Powers; two stepsons, Robert (Victoria) Brousseau and Steven Brousseau; his stepdaughter, Constance (Jason) Waldrop; four grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (William) Townes, Rhonda Fields and Reva (Denny) Booker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Powers' name to the #1442, 1442 Harris Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.