Mr. Eric Matthew Croft,32, of 4409 Hwy 5, Rock Hill, SC passed away on August 19, 2019 in Rock Hill, SC. He was born on May 1, 1987 in Rock Hill, SC to Marvin Croft and Cynthia Croft. he was preceded in death by David Martin. he is survived by wife, Gera Croft of Rock Hill, SC; daughter, Winter Croft of Rock Hill, SC; sons, Dominic Croft, Roman Croft, Silas Croft all of Rock Hill, SC; father, Marvin Croft of Rock Hill, SC; mother, Cynthia Croft of Rock Hill, SC; brother, Chris Croft of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Kimberly Croft of Rock Hill, SC; niece, ViKtoriya Croft of Pennsylvania and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, send donations to Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2019