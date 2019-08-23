Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Jean (Bond) Lance. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Central Baptist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Central Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Erma Jean Lance, 85, of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Laura and Tito Valentin. Her husband Oscar Ernest Lance passed away in 2005.



Mrs. Lance was born on February 19, 1934 in Westminster, SC. She was the daughter of the late Omer and Erma Bond. She was a member of Central Baptist Church who loved music and sang in various church choirs over the years. Also an avid gardener she never saw a flower she didn't comment on.



Mrs. Lance was the mother of seven, a guiding light to fifteen children, thirty-nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Surviving daughters are Dale Hawkins, Kathy Johnston (Dale), Sylvia Boyd, Rita Shillinglaw, Laura Valentin (Tito), Patricia Howell, Joyce Holcombe (Donnie), Maria Moore (Stoney), Shirley Patterson, Lynn Lance-Keller. Surviving sons are Lloyd Lance and Andy Lance.



In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lance was preceded in death by her children, Sherry Simpson, Ronald Sanders and Scottie Lance, brothers, Furman Bond, Floyd Bond, Omer Bond, Jr., sisters Bobbie James and Frankie Sprouse.



Her mission in life was to guide her family toward Christ. Her final prayers were, "God take care of All of them and keep them safe."



Tito Valentin was her hero, became her son and brought laughter to her heart.



The funeral service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Central Baptist Church with the Reverends Carey Caldwell and Sam Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM on Sunday in the church sanctuary.



Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Care, 1736 Old York Rd. York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Lance family.

