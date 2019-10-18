Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest A. "Pete" Hamrick. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ernest "Pete" Alvin Hamrick, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care Center. Pete was formerly of Tega Cay, South Carolina.



Pete was born in Shelby, NC, Mr. Hamrick was the son of the late Loyed W Hamrick and the late Essie Lemmons Hamrick. He was also preceded in death by his wives, Joanne Collins and Elizabeth Cross Hamrick, his brothers, Quay Hamrick, Buford Hamrick, Raymond Hamrick, Hershall Hamrick, and Jack Hamrick; and his sisters, Birtie Lee Bridges, Rubie Conley, and Jane Hamrick. He was retired from Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Plant with 37 years of service and a member of Tega Cay Baptist Church. He loved to travel. Pete was known for growing plants and flowers, especially azaleas.



Service for Pete will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Chaplain John Riebe officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, just prior to the service at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.



Pete is survived by his daughter, Karon H (J.D.) Jones of Rock Hill, SC; his son, Mark A. (Tena) Hamrick of Rock Hill, SC; his three grandsons, David Matthews, Taylor Hamrick, Hudson Hamrick; his granddaughter, Jennifer (Darren) Moore; two great-grandsons, Logan Matthews, Landon Matthews; his great-granddaughter, Karleigh Moore, and his long time care giver, Nancy Liefreid.



