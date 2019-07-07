Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest D'Agostino. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Gabriel D'Agostino, 87, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, a son of the late Salvator Dominic and Angela Rose D'Agostino, he was the husband of Catherine Cirillo D'Agostino. Mr. D'Agostino received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was a longtime member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church where he served as an extraordinary minister, lector, and usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.



A US Army veteran, Mr. D'Agostino served from 1952 to 1954. During that time he was deployed to Korea where he served in active duty from 1953-1954. After his military service ended and he completed his education, he worked as an engineer for Homelite Textron and then for John Deere for a total of thirty-seven years.



Mr. D'Agostino is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Catherine; two daughters, Monica Gilbert (Doug) of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Angela Siconolfi (Rocco) of Armonk, New York; three sons, Daniel (Janet) of York, South Carolina; Richard (Maria) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Nicholas (Carol) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; four grandsons, Gabriel and Michael D'Agostino of York, South Carolina; Nicholas D'Agostino of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Joseph Siconolfi of Armonk, New York; and three granddaughters, Abigail Siconolfi of Armonk, New York, and Katerina and Gabriella D'Agostino of Rock Hill, South Carolina.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Anthony of New Jersey and Michael of Ohio and his sisters Teresa of New Jersey and Rose of North Carolina.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with Father John Giuliani celebrating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private inurnment will be held at St. Philip Neri.



Memorials may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road East, Fort Mill, SC 29715, or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the D'Agostino family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

Ernest Gabriel D'Agostino, 87, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, a son of the late Salvator Dominic and Angela Rose D'Agostino, he was the husband of Catherine Cirillo D'Agostino. Mr. D'Agostino received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Connecticut and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He was a longtime member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church where he served as an extraordinary minister, lector, and usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.A US Army veteran, Mr. D'Agostino served from 1952 to 1954. During that time he was deployed to Korea where he served in active duty from 1953-1954. After his military service ended and he completed his education, he worked as an engineer for Homelite Textron and then for John Deere for a total of thirty-seven years.Mr. D'Agostino is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Catherine; two daughters, Monica Gilbert (Doug) of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Angela Siconolfi (Rocco) of Armonk, New York; three sons, Daniel (Janet) of York, South Carolina; Richard (Maria) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Nicholas (Carol) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; four grandsons, Gabriel and Michael D'Agostino of York, South Carolina; Nicholas D'Agostino of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Joseph Siconolfi of Armonk, New York; and three granddaughters, Abigail Siconolfi of Armonk, New York, and Katerina and Gabriella D'Agostino of Rock Hill, South Carolina.He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Anthony of New Jersey and Michael of Ohio and his sisters Teresa of New Jersey and Rose of North Carolina.A memorial Mass will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with Father John Giuliani celebrating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private inurnment will be held at St. Philip Neri.Memorials may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road East, Fort Mill, SC 29715, or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the D'Agostino family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close