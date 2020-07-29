Ernest Gilmore "Ernie" Greenwood III went to glory on Saturday July 25, 2020 with his loving wife, Paula at his side.
Ernie was born to Ernie & Kay (Huckabee) Greenwood on June 24, 1968. He grew up in Rock Hill working on the farm and could drive a tractor before he drove a car. Ernie attended Oakdale and Castle Heights and graduated Rock Hill High in 1986 "Once a Bearcat, Always a Bearcat". During his high school days, he was most often seen driving a souped-up baby blue Volkswagen, cranking some Van Halen and working at the Lesslie Mart.
After graduation, Ernie attended York Technical College where he earned an Associate's Degree in Industrial Maintenance. He applied that training and supported his family as an Industrial Maintenance Technician at Atotech USA in Rock Hill.
Ernie was married to the love of his life, Paula Helms Greenwood and they raised four fine young men; sons, Joshua, Ernie, Avery and Evan. He often told Paula how proud he was of each one of them.
As a father, Ernie was all in. If his boys loved hunting and fishing, Ernie was there to take them hunting and fishing. When his boys became involved in sports, Ernie didn't just watch, he participated.
For anyone who knew him, clearly Ernie's "blood runneth orange", he was a lifelong Clemson fan. He told the boys "when he first saw that Orange and Purple he fell in love." He apparently thought that orange would go with any outfit.
Ernie truly had a servant's heart and he was equally passionate about his athletics and his church.
He was a fixture throughout South Pointe High School athletics. He served as President of the Football Booster Club. Whether it was working the chains, managing the Hudl breakdown camera, assisting at graduation, fundraising with the Stampede Auction or even manning the grill in the concession stand, Ernie was 100% committed to South Pointe. He loved those student athletes and they loved him.
Ernie brought that same energy and commitment to his church, The Shield in Rock Hill. At the Shield, Ernie wore many hats. He and the boys performed building maintenance, worked the audio-visual equipment, assisted in the coffee cafe and updated the sign. He even found time to share the Word. Whether it required taking the pulpit or changing a lightbulb, Ernie gave his all-in service to the Lord at the Shield.
In addition to Paula and the boys, left to cherish Ernie's memory are his parents, Ernie Greenwood II & Kay (Huckabee) Greenwood; his sister, Kimberly Greenwood Pope (Tommy), two grandchildren, Kash and MaKenzie; a niece and five nephews and numerous other friends and family.
A Celebration of Ernie's Life will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the sanctuary at The Shield, 2499 Fire Tower Road, Rock Hill SC, 29730.
While the family welcomes all of our friends to come celebrate Ernie's life, in recognition of continuing social distancing concerns, the Celebration will also be live streamed through The Shield Facebook page www.facebook.com/theshieldrockhill/
There will not be a receiving line at the service; however, the family will receive friends at other times at the home.
Just like Ernie, the Celebration will be casual, so come as you are or wear your favorite sports team jersey or colors. As you choose your apparel, just ask yourself "what would Ernie wear?"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a memorial donation to two of Ernie's favorite causes:
South Pointe Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 10901,Rock Hill SC 29731 or online: www.sphsallsportsboosterclub.com
The Shield,2499 Fire Tower Road,Rock Hill SC 29730, oronline https://theshield.church/giving/
Condolences may be made to Ernie's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net
