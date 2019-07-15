Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Henry Smith. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ernest Henry Smith, 73, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2109 at his home. Mr. Smith was born in Rock Hill and the son of the late Charles W. Smith and the late Jennie Neelands Smith. Mr. Smith retired from the SC DOT as a supervisor in the sign department. He also worked for the City of Rock Hill in the cemetery division and a self-employed handy man. He loved to fish, hunt, sing and dance. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Horne Smith and brothers, William (Billy) Smith and Daniel (Dan) Smith.



Services for Mr. Smith will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Avenue, Great Falls, SC with Pastor Chase Catledge officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White Street, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Judy Doby Murphy Smith of Great Falls, SC; his sons, Charles (Chuck) F. Smith (Diane) and Jeffrey (Jeff) B. Smith, all of Edgemoor, SC; his daughters, Amy E. Smith (Jabo) of Edgemoor and Jennifer (Ginger) A. Smith (Rick) of Howell, MI; his brother, Ronnie Smith of Rock Hill, SC; his sister, Sarah (Sissie) Quinn (Doug) of Goose Creek, SC; his seven grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephew.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's name to Trinity Baptist Church, building fund, 112 Chester Avenue, Great Falls, SC 29055 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



