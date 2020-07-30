1/1
Ernest "Buddy" Lambert
1939 - 2020
Ernest "Buddy" Carol Lambert, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

All services will be private with family.

Born in York County SC on March 15, 1939, Mr. Lambert was the son of the late Carl Wilson Lambert and the late Lillie Simmons Lambert. He was retired from Bowater Carolina with 30 years of service.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Anita Ramsey Lambert; his two daughters, Sandy (Thomas) Horton of Fort Mill, and Lisa (Phillip) Moore of Rome, GA; his three granddaughters, Lauren E (Cosmin) Buruga of Kennesaw, GA, Bailey Marie Horton of Fort Mill, Esther Moore of Rome, GA. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Marylin Boatwright, and Janice Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Lambert's name to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC, 29715.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
