1/1
Ernest Lowry Benfield Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Lowry Benfield, Sr. passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 4PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Philadelphia Methodist Cemetery at 2260 Chester Hwy, York, SC 29745. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.

Ernest was born July 24, 1935, to James Bell Benfield and Beulah Workman Benfield in York, SC. He graduated from York High School and attended numerous colleges as it pertained to his job. He retired from Rockwell International in York. Ernest really enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Shirley Benfield, were both members of First Church in Rock Hill.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Ernest Benfield, Jr. of York; his daughter, Carol Canipe of Miami; his step-son, Teddy Horne of Richburg; his step-daughter, Lisa Wolfe (Marty) of Chester; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Bell Benfield and Beulah Workman Benfield; his son, Tommy Benfield; his brothers, Lewis Benfield, James Benfield and J.W. Benfield; and his sister, Ruby Puckett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PUMC Cemetery Association, 2260 Chester Hwy, York, SC 29745.

Condolences may be made to the Benfield family online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Philadelphia Methodist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved