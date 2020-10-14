Ernest Lowry Benfield, Sr. passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 4PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Philadelphia Methodist Cemetery at 2260 Chester Hwy, York, SC 29745. The family will receive friends following the service at the home.
Ernest was born July 24, 1935, to James Bell Benfield and Beulah Workman Benfield in York, SC. He graduated from York High School and attended numerous colleges as it pertained to his job. He retired from Rockwell International in York. Ernest really enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Shirley Benfield, were both members of First Church in Rock Hill.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Ernest Benfield, Jr. of York; his daughter, Carol Canipe of Miami; his step-son, Teddy Horne of Richburg; his step-daughter, Lisa Wolfe (Marty) of Chester; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Bell Benfield and Beulah Workman Benfield; his son, Tommy Benfield; his brothers, Lewis Benfield, James Benfield and J.W. Benfield; and his sister, Ruby Puckett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PUMC Cemetery Association, 2260 Chester Hwy, York, SC 29745.
Condolences may be made to the Benfield family online at www.greenefuneralhome.net
