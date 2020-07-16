Mr. Ernest C McKnight, 80, of 2971 McCaw Rd, Sharon, South Carolina, departed this life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 quietly at his home. He was born January 28, 1940 in Sharon, SC. He was the tenth of twelve children born to the late Jesse and Lillie Mae Brown McKnight.



Those who shared joy of Ernest's life and survived to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Mary Moore McKnight, son, Ernest "Marcey" McKnight of Clover, SC and daughter Melissa "Erlene" McKnight Rouse (Wardell) of Rock Hill, SC; three grandchildren Jaylen Roseboro of Grover, NC and Jada and Kennedy Rouse of Rock Hill, SC; two brothers, George McKnight (Sarah) and Johnny McKnight of Sharon, SC; three sisters Carrie Wade of Silver Springs, MD, Rev. Christine McCoy of Sharon, SC and Dorothy Bryant of Baltimore, MD; sisters-in-law; Dora Moore, Mary Long, and Vireen Couser; a brother-in-law, David Moore.



Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery with Rev. Forrest Woodard presiding. Interment will immediately follow services.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the funeral home.



