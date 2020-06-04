Ernest Melton Bordeaux Jr, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at Atrium Medical center in Charlotte, NC
Born October 17, 1942 to the late Ernest Melton Bordeaux Senior and Lillie Belle Culley Bordeaux of Wilmington, NC.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Della Chaffin Bordeaux, daughter Carrie Bordeaux Gathings, son-in-law William Chad Gathings, grandchildren Gray, Tommie and Brady Gathings of Belmont, NC; also his brother John Gordon and wife Diane Gordon of Texas, as well as loving family and devoted friends. Ernie's wife, daughter and grandchildren were his everything. In addition to being a loving husband, father and granddad he served his country in the U.S. Army, attended Western Carolina University, followed by his career in retail management. Ernie was a true artist. His passions included cooking, wood-working, and painting. He was a member of the Tega Cay Art League and at times had his work locally displayed. He was an avid boater and a founding member of the Outrigger Harbor Sailing Association of Lake Norman, NC. Ernie's number one passion was Tennis. He was a member of the Tega Cay Tennis Association and Rock Hill Tennis Club.
Memorial services will be held at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708 at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Friends may gather with the family following the service for lite refreshments.
You may view the services live by liking the Facebook page "Palmetto Funeral Group" Palmetto funeral home staff provides the streaming of services for those who can not attend or are uncomfortable in a group setting.
The funeral home and Mr. Bordeaux's family would like for us all to be safe and ask that we follow the appropriate guidelines for gatherings.
To leave a condolence please visit www.palmettofh.com
Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for the Bordeaux family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.