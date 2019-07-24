Mr. Ernest Miller, III, 65, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in New York City, NY. He was born on August 18, 1953 to the late Ernest and Ruby Miller. He was reared by the late Michael and Mary Boulware and preceded in death by one sister; Ernestine Simpson. Survivors are three sons: Ernest (Shamika), Terrance and Ivan Miller all of Columbia, SC; two sisters: Linda Dorlean of Florida and Ruby White of Statesville, NC; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Burial will be at 3 PM, Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Rock Hill. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.
Published in The Herald on July 24, 2019