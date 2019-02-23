Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Minton Jr.. View Sign

Mr. Ernest Minton, Jr., 90, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home.



All services will be private.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Minton was the son of the late Ernest G. Minton, Sr. and the late Lufay Smith Minton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Dease Minton and his son, Reid Minton. He was retired from Rock Hill Printing & Finishing.



Surviving are his children, Karen (David) Faile of Rock Hill, Donna (Larry) Bishop of Catawba and Mark (Rene) Minton of Indian Land; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Frances Hamilton of Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Minton's name to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

