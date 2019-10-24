Mrs. Essie B. Smith of 222 Clinton Avenue, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park. Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. James H. Smith, Sr. of the home; Carolyn S. Kelley, James H. Smith, Jr.(Gerry), Belinda S. Ashford, Melody S. Banks, Sonya S. Hutchison(Ron), Karen S. Stevenson(Vincent), and Angela S. Hogan, all of Rock Hill; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; Viewing will be 6-7:30pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 24, 2019