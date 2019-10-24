Essie B. Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Essie B. Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Essie B. Smith of 222 Clinton Avenue, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. The funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park. Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Rev. James H. Smith, Sr. of the home; Carolyn S. Kelley, James H. Smith, Jr.(Gerry), Belinda S. Ashford, Melody S. Banks, Sonya S. Hutchison(Ron), Karen S. Stevenson(Vincent), and Angela S. Hogan, all of Rock Hill; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; Viewing will be 6-7:30pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.