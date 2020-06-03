Esther (Broome) Withers
Mrs. Esther Broome Withers, age 95, of Fort Mill, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Unity Cemetery, with the Rev. Lindsay White officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Leanne Webb.

Esther was the last surviving of seven children born to the late Ervin Butler Broome and Bonnie Lee Chapman, including Bill Broome, Harry Broome, Grace Shaw, Mary Finklea, Rachel Webb, and Nancy Brown. She graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1942 and worked for Fort Mill Electric and Duke Energy in customer service. Esther married the late John Samuel "Sam" Withers in 1947. Esther was currently a member of Unity Presbyterian Church and a long standing former member of First Baptist Church of Fort Mill. Esther was an avid walker and gardener and a member of the Camilla Garden Club.

Esther was the matriarch of her large, extended family and was beloved by her many close nieces, nephews and family friends.

Memorials may be made to the Anne Springs Close Greenway, P.O. Box 12109, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
