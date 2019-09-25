Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etah Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Associate Reformed, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the services in the Bailey Activities Building at the church.



Etah was faithful to Jesus throughout her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Etah, or "Gammy" as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, was born in Conway, SC, a daughter of the late Edna Brown Thompson and Fred Thompson, Sr. She attended Winthrop College. She was a Pink Lady at York General Hospital for many years and was a loyal member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church since 1959. During her faithful years at Ebenezer, Etah was a youth leader, Circle #2 Chairwoman, cook team leader, Bible study leader, President of the Women of the Church, and a recipient of the Lifetime Membership Award. With her giving heart and love for cooking, she served countless numbers of people from her home, from the church kitchen, at Lake Wylie and at the beach. She enjoyed Clemson football, playing bridge with friends, and spending time with her family.



Etah is survived by daughters Etah Lenee Kirkpatrick Gower and husband Bruce, and Amber Thompson Kirkpatrick Hutto and husband Mark; son Joseph Bennett Kirkpatrick and wife Angela; grandchildren Sheila and Laura Gower, Vivienne, Will and McGill Hutto, and Lucy, Walker and Thompson Kirkpatrick; brother Sidney Thompson, sister-in-law Dorothy "Dot" Kirkpatrick, and family friend Nancy Daniel. Etah was preceded in death by her brothers Fred Thompson, Jr., Steve Thompson, and Charles Thompson and sister Ina Lee Thompson Cox.



Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the family.

