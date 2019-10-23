Ethan Ryan Richardson, 20, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Outbreak Church in Rock Hill, SC with the Rev. Scott Carroll officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Ethan was born on February 2, 1999, in Rock Hill, SC. He worked as a paramedic for Piedmont Medical Center, a volunteer with River Hills- Lake Wylie EMS, and a member of Ebenezer ARP Church.
Ethan is survived by his mother, Bobbie Richardson Allen, step-father Billy Allen, father, James Waller, half-sister, Bryanna Waller, aunt Dee McSwain and uncle Bill "Bull" McSwain, "brother" cousin, Gavin McSwain, nephew, Jadon Allen, maternal grandparents, Rick and Kathy Richardson, and honorary grandparents, Doug and Lynda McSwain.
Memorials may be made to River Hills -Lake Wylie EMS, 4 Heritage Dr. Lake Wylie, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Richardson family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 23, 2019