Mrs. Ethel M. Mayes of 222 Green Street Plaza, Apt. 108, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1934 in York County to the late John Carter and Eva Neely Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Skeet" Mayes, and two children, William H. Mayes and Larry Gene Mayes. She is survived by six children: Phyllis Ferguson (Daniel), Eddie L. Mayes, Kathy M. Fewell, Lawrence "Mike" Mayes (Stephanie), Dennis E. Mayes and Gary B. Mayes, all of Rock Hill; 8 grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren. Mrs. Mayes may be viewed from 5-7 pm Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.



