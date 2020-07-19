1/1
Eugene McCoy Jacobs
Eugene McCoy Jacobs N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Gene "Suntan" Jacobs, 81, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on July 15, 2020 exactly where he wanted to be___in his home. He is survived by his brother Jimmie Jacobs of Norway, SC; sister Maxine J. Mauney (Gary) of Charlotte, NC, five nephews and one niece. Gene is preceded in death by his sweet wife of approximately 60 years, Ann Sherrill Jacobs. He was born in Dillon, SC, moved to Rock Hill, SC as a young child, where he grew up and graduated RHHS in 1957. He graduated University of South Carolina with a business degree. Served in the Navy; duty included tour in French Morocco, Africa. Gene and Ann moved to North Myrtle Beach in their retirement years to enjoy spending time with friends and fellow Shaggers on Friday nights at Fat Harold's and Sunday afternoons at OD Pavilion. His warm smile, positive attitude and love of beach music will never be forgotten by family and friends. Gene was recently inducted into the Living Legends Association of OD/Grand Strand. The family would like to thank Pastor Mike Lawing and members of the OD Church of the Lost and Found and especially Bill and Susan Sawyer for their generosity of time & loving care for Gene in his time of need. In light of current restrictions, the family will hold a private burial at a later date. A guest book is available at www.leefhand crematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River, North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
