Eva June McCall, 82, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at White Oak Manor - Rock Hill.
Ms. McCall was born in Bennettsville, SC, and was the daughter of the late Champion O McCall and the late Eva Cook McCall. Ms. McCall was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church and retired from the Marlboro County School District as a secretary. Ms. McCall was a former member of First United Methodist Church in Bennettsville, SC. In addition to her parents, Ms. McCall was preceded in death by her daughter, Eva Marie McCall Grayson
A private family funeral service for Ms. McCall will be held 11:00 am, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Woodland United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Leonhardt officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Bennettsville, SC at 3:00 pm on Monday. The service will be on Facebook Live feed (Facebook.com).
Ms. McCall is survived by her daughter, Deborah McCall (Chuck) Davis of Rock Hill, SC; her brother, Benny (Linda) McCall of North Myrtle Beach, SC; her seven grandchildren, Erik Grayson, Amber (Anthony) Grayson, Kathleen (Carl) Gibson, James Grayson, Sarah Beth Davis, Rebekah Davis, Luke Davis; and her niece, Vivian McCall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. McCall's name to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or JDRF, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
