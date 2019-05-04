Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evalee (Welch) Cobb. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Sharon Baptist Church Funeral 2:00 PM Sharon Baptist Church Sharon , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church in Sharon, SC with the Rev. Joe Lee and the Rev. Marvin Carson officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at Sharon Baptist Church on Saturday.



Born on August 30, 1926, Evalee was the daughter of the late Coy Welch and Bessie Smith Welch. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.



She is survived by her sons; Rick Cobb, Rev. Russell K. Cobb, Roger R. Cobb, and Robert L. Cobb, brother, Bryson Welch, 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Evalee was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Cobb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 6, Sharon, SC 29742, or to Clover First Freewill Baptist Church, 307 Valley Ave. Clover, SC 29710.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York will be serving the Cobb family.

