Evan Reid Bess, 20, of Rock Hill passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.



Evan was born on February 9, 1999 in Rock Hill. He was a 2017 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He attended York Technical Community College. Evan was a Mississippi State Bulldog Fan, he enjoyed playing baseball and going fishing. He will be remembered as a loving son, caring grandson, awesome brother and adored nephew. Evan had a kind spirit and he enjoyed caring for his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.



Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Kristin Yeager of the home, maternal grandparents James and Ann Yeager of the home, sister Abby Bess of the home. Also surviving are aunts and uncles Tracey Broome and husband Michael of Rock Hill, Russ and wife Wendy Yeager of Rock Hill and several special cousins Sean, Taylor, Grayson, Landon and Kyle.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Anchor Ministry, 814 Teaberry Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be registered at



Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the Yeager-Bess family.

