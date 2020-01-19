Baby Evander Ernesto Aguilar went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Doby's Bridge Presbyterian Church, 2500 Dobys Bridge Rd. Fort Mill, SC 29715, with the Reverend Steve Austin officiating.
Baby Evander is survived by his parents, Hector Aguilar and Bridget Tallent Aguilar, brother, Liam Aguilar, maternal grandparents, Christine and Eric Tallent, and paternal grandparents, Hector and Jennifer Aguilar.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Aguilar family.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 19, 2020