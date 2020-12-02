1/1
Evelyn A. Bailey
1933 - 2020
Evelyn A. Bailey
April 14, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Fort Mill, South Carolina - Evelyn Bailey, a beloved mother, wife, and life-long resident of Fort Mill, SC, died in the comfort of her home at the age of 87 while surrounded by her loved ones. Evelyn was born in Fort Mill on April 14, 1933 to Walter Archie and Lottie Archie. She was a dedicated employee of Springs White Plant for 37 years, and worked alongside the love of her life William Heyward "Curly" Bailey. Evelyn and Curly were happily married for more than fifty years and together raised four beautiful children and were proud grandparents to seven grandchildren. Her family, faith, and her dog "Evelyn Jr." were the most important things in her life. Evelyn was a devout Christian and was an active member of the Fort Mill Church of God. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 3rd at The Fort Mill Church of God. Pastor Barry Yates will officiate. Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at 221 Academy Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715. The family will hold a private graveside ceremony following the funeral service.


Published in The Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Fort Mill Church of God
