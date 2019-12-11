Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn (McAbee) George. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 1 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.



Evelyn was born in York County, SC to the late Frank and Inez White McAbee. She was a member of Cornerstone Church in York, SC. She retired from the Bank of York after 28 years of service.



Evelyn was the widow of Moroni (Mac) George. She was preceded in death by her son Thomas Clark (T.C.) George, grandson Lee Taylor George, great grandson Colby Reese Brown and her brother Allen McAbee.



She is survived by her son Eddie George and his wife Jackie of York, SC, grandson Tige George of Clover, SC, granddaughter Megan George of York, Amanda Rumfelt of Sharon, SC, great grandchildren, Brook George-Dugan, Hayley George, Clarklyn George, Chase Brown, Aden Faulkenberry, and Lilly Rumfelt, great-great grandson, Jayden George, and great-great granddaughter Bry'Lee Dugan, three sisters Thelma Hartsoe, Grace Eskew both of York, SC, Reola Rowland of Cramerton, NC.



Evelyn requests no flowers, memorials can be sent to Providence Hospice Care, 1736 Old York Rd. York, SC 29745, Sharon Baptist Church, PO Box 6 Sharon, SC 29742, Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to a .



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the George family.

