Evelyn (Fowler) Gunn
1930 - 2020
Evelyn "Teenie" Fowler Gunn, 90, of Conway, SC formerly of Fort Mill passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 following a period of declining health.

Evelyn was born on March 14, 1930 in Selma, NC to the late Dewey and Lillie Mae Davis Fowler. She was retired from the Springs Mill White Plant as a weaver.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Wilson Gunn; two sons Shannon Wilson Gunn and Jerry Reid Taylor and wife Juanita.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children Diane Taylor Gillespie and husband Bill of Conway, SC, James Edward Taylor (Leslie) of Conway, SC, Joan Taylor Lucas and husband David of Clover, Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor of Fort Mill, SC, Alice Kay Johnson, Rosie Hinson, and Joyce Dority; brothers Dewey Fowler and Earl Fowler. Also surviving are numerous special grandchildren and great grandchildren; best friend Gay Nelson. They would like to express their appreciation to Darren and Tina Nichols of Nichols Store.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from Noon until 1:00 PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com

Palmetto Funeral Home and Cremation Service is proudly serving the Gunn family.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
