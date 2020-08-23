Evelyn "Teenie" Fowler Gunn, 90, of Conway, SC formerly of Fort Mill passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Evelyn was born on March 14, 1930 in Selma, NC to the late Dewey and Lillie Mae Davis Fowler. She was retired from the Springs Mill White Plant as a weaver.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Wilson Gunn; two sons Shannon Wilson Gunn and Jerry Reid Taylor and wife Juanita.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Diane Taylor Gillespie and husband Bill of Conway, SC, James Edward Taylor (Leslie) of Conway, SC, Joan Taylor Lucas and husband David of Clover, Jeffrey "Jeff" Taylor of Fort Mill, SC, Alice Kay Johnson, Rosie Hinson, and Joyce Dority; brothers Dewey Fowler and Earl Fowler. Also surviving are numerous special grandchildren and great grandchildren; best friend Gay Nelson. They would like to express their appreciation to Darren and Tina Nichols of Nichols Store.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from Noon until 1:00 PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
