Floyce Evelyn Winn Mitchum, 92, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Rock Hill after a long and glorious life.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC with Dr. Ron Richardson and Dr. Tommy Huddleston officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 P.M. at the church. Burial will be private in the Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery. All COVID-19 protocols are in effect, and mask are to be worn in the church at all times and social distancing observed.
Born in Baldwin, GA, July 6, 1928, Mrs. Mitchum was the daughter of the late Albert Sydney Winn and the late Gladys Elizabeth Goodson Winn. She was widow of Joseph Daniel Mitchum, Sr. Mrs. Mitchum moved to Bonneau, SC where she met and married her late husband, Joe of 69 years. They lived most of their life in Rock Hill. She worked for several years for Randolph Yarns, and retired from Rock Hill School District #3 with 19 years of service. Mrs. Mitchum was a great cook and enjoyed baking cakes for school district special events. She was a member of Catawba Baptist Church.
Mrs. Mitchum was the loving mother to a son, Joseph Danny (Harriett) Mitchum Jr. of Rock Hill; her daughter, Debbie (Ray) Wieland of Catawba, SC; MawMaw to her grandchildren, Kim McKinney, Dana (Bryon) Moree, Alethea McKinney, Julia (Tim) Kessler, Lynn Mitchum, Richard McKinney, Jared(Lisa) Hilton, Laura (Joe) LeBel, Mark (Jennifer) Wieland; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother, Clifford (Brenda) Winn of Daytona Beach, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Doris Mitchum McKinney; her grandson, Joseph "Joey" Hilton V; her nine brothers and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Evelyn Mitchum's name to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
