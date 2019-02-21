Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn (Lockridge) Quillen. View Sign





The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM at Bratton Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



Born November 14, 1947 in York County, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Meek P Lockridge Sr. and Myrtle Inez Hilton Lockridge.



She is survived by her husband Robert James Quillen, son Thomas Brandon of Cramerton, NC, daughter Rhonda Davies of York, SC, brother David Lockridge of California, sister Jean Del Rio of California, sister Marie L Boyd of York, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by siblings, Meek Lockridge, Jr., Carolyn Horton, Barbara Whetstine, Allan Lockridge, and Steven Lockridge.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Quillen family.

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

