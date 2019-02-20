Mrs. Evelyn Jenkins Sparks, 92, of formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Shepherds Care in Greenville.
Evelyn was born on April 5, 1926 in Robersonville, NC to the late Heber Alexander and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Harrison Jenkins. She was a graduate of Robersonville High School and East Carolina University. Evelyn spent many years working as a registered nurse. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James H. Sparks; two brothers Donald H. and Samuel D. Jenkins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Nancy Elizabeth Jennings and husband Thad and their children James William Jennings and Sarah Elizabeth Jennings of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Cynthia Ann Allison and husband Michael and their children Kaitlin Elizabeth Allison and Zachary Michael Allison of Greenville, SC.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rick Martin officiating.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Shepherds Care for the loving care that they provided Mrs. Sparks during her time there and Kindred Hospice during her final months with us.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 119 S. Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730.
