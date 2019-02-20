Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn (Jenkins) Sparks. View Sign

Mrs. Evelyn Jenkins Sparks, 92, of formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Shepherds Care in Greenville.



Evelyn was born on April 5, 1926 in Robersonville, NC to the late Heber Alexander and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Harrison Jenkins. She was a graduate of Robersonville High School and East Carolina University. Evelyn spent many years working as a registered nurse. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James H. Sparks; two brothers Donald H. and Samuel D. Jenkins.



Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Nancy Elizabeth Jennings and husband Thad and their children James William Jennings and Sarah Elizabeth Jennings of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Cynthia Ann Allison and husband Michael and their children Kaitlin Elizabeth Allison and Zachary Michael Allison of Greenville, SC.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rick Martin officiating.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Shepherds Care for the loving care that they provided Mrs. Sparks during her time there and Kindred Hospice during her final months with us.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 119 S. Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730.



Online condolences may be made to the Sparks family at

Mrs. Evelyn Jenkins Sparks, 92, of formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at Shepherds Care in Greenville.Evelyn was born on April 5, 1926 in Robersonville, NC to the late Heber Alexander and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Harrison Jenkins. She was a graduate of Robersonville High School and East Carolina University. Evelyn spent many years working as a registered nurse. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James H. Sparks; two brothers Donald H. and Samuel D. Jenkins.Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Nancy Elizabeth Jennings and husband Thad and their children James William Jennings and Sarah Elizabeth Jennings of Chapel Hill, NC; daughter Cynthia Ann Allison and husband Michael and their children Kaitlin Elizabeth Allison and Zachary Michael Allison of Greenville, SC.A graveside service will be held on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Rick Martin officiating.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Shepherds Care for the loving care that they provided Mrs. Sparks during her time there and Kindred Hospice during her final months with us.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 119 S. Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill SC 29730.Online condolences may be made to the Sparks family at www.basscares.com Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close