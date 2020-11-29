Everett Auten
November 23, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Everett Arnold Auten, 79, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery with Rev. Ron Roddey officiating. COVID-19 protocols are enforced; social distancing and mask are to be observed at all times.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Auten was the son of the late Graynell Marshall Auten and the late Reatha Hall Auten. He was a Class of 1959 Rock Hill High School graduate and was retired from A & A Machine as owner/operator with 16 plus years of service. Prior to opening the machine shop, he worked for RHP&F and J P Stevens Company of Charlotte, NC. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Newport.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Lillie Grant Auten; his brother, Randy (Deborah) Auten of Kannapolis, NC; many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Auten's name to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 455 Hands Mills Highway, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the Auten family.
