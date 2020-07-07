1/1
Evonne West
1941 - 2020
Evonne Donahue West, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family with her husband holding her hand.

A Private family burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill.

Born in Rockingham, NC, May 29, 1941, Mrs. West was the daughter of the late Harry A Donahue and the late Ruby Stuart Donahue. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Donahue. She was retired from JP Stevens Mills-Industrial Plant and the Rock Hill School District #3. Mrs. West was a member of Roddey Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Clyde "Joe" Williford West; her son, Joseph Kelly (Chandra) West of Rock Hill; her sister, Joanne Lynch of Lyman, SC; her brother, William "Billy" (Gayle) Donahue of York, SC; many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Evonne West's name to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or Roddey Baptist Church, 2678 S. Anderson Rd., Catawba, SC, 29704.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
