On September 28, 2020, Frank Merritt Wilkerson age 96, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away at home after a brief illness.
Born in Hickory Grove, SC to John Smith and Elma Merritt Wilkerson, Merritt was the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Hickory Grove High School, Merritt at the age of 18 was drafted into the US Army and inducted into service in April, 1943. He served in the 759th Light Tank Battalion and saw action in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. In 1945, he returned to South Carolina to continue his education, Merritt graduated from Clemson College now University with a degree in Arts and Sciences. He taught high school for two years in Hickory Grove, SC. Moving to Rock Hill in 1952, Merritt and his brother John formed Wilkerson Oil Co., later sold to Sun Oil Co. That same year he married Julia Cox and together they raised three sons. In 1980, Merritt and his sons founded Wilkerson Fuel Co.
Merritt, the consummate businessman, was dedicated to the concept of civic responsibility and actively involved in the community. He served on the boards and as Chairman of the Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce, the American Red Cross, United Way, Piedmont Medical Center, and the YMCA. He also served a partial term on the Rock Hill City Council and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Winthrop University, for 14 years.
Merritt was preceded in death by his son, Ernest Wilkerson; grandson, Brien Wilkerson; brothers, William and John Wilkerson; sisters, Nanelle Castles, Carmen Anderson, Johnsie Moore, Dot Pearce, and Ruth Perry; and his ex-wife, Julia Cox Wilkerson.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Terry Jane; sons, Frank Wilkerson (Cindy) and Randy Wilkerson; stepson, Doug Smart (Wanda); stepdaughter, Donna Smart; grandsons, Trip Wilkerson (Laura Lea), and Benjamin Wilkerson; great-grandchildren, Helen and Matt Wilkerson.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a private service.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care and Carolyn Lloyd for the wonderful care and attention provided to Mr. Wilkerson during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Upper Palmetto YMCA 151 S. Oakland Ave. Rock Hill, SC 29730, Hospice and Community Care PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731, or First ARP Church 201 E. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730.
