Fairlean G. Johnson 80, of New Jersey and formerly of Chester SC, passed away on Sat. Feb. 12, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, with Rev. Lisa Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Second Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing 9:00am -2:00pm on Thurs.. at the Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 110 Bird St. Chester SC.



