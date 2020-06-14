Fannie Bell Carter, age of 97, of 302 Glenn Street, Rock Hill, SC passed away on June 9, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. She was born on August 14, 1922 in York County to the late Henry Daniel and Fannie Castle Daniel. She is survived by her son, James W. Carter, daughter-in-law, (Amanda P. Carter) of Rock Hill, SC; whom she loved dearly foster daughters, Sarah Marie Singfield, of Rhode Island, Ruby Benjamin, of Rock Hill, SC; four grandchildren, Lawanci Carter (Tracey) of Columbia, SC, Letriuanna Talley(Dwayne), Durham, NC, Dancia Carter (Johann Frost) of Greenville, NC, Crystal Thompson (Marquis), of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren, Khalil Carter, of Rock Hill, SC, Khari Talley, of Durham, NC, Lauren Carter, Columbia, SC, Khori Talley, Durham, NC, Zachary Carter, Columbia, SC, Genesis Thompson, Columbia, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2pm-7pm at Parker Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service at 12:00p.m. (noon) on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.