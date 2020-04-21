Fannie Tillie Goodson Faile, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral Service will be private, but may be viewed via livestream at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from www.greenefuneralhome.net, with Reverend Brandon Dirmann officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Tillie was born in Darlington County, SC on November16, 1935 to the late Rivers Leon Goodson and the late Hattie Brown Goodson. Tillie was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lester Franklin Faile. Tillie was a homemaker and member of Northside Baptist Church.
Tillie is survived by two sons, Garry (Melia) Faile of Fort Mill and Dean (Mary) Faile of Lancaster; her four grandsons, Josh Faile, Andrew Faile, Nicholas Faile, Derek Faile; her two granddaughters, Jenny (Brandon) Faile Dirmann and Darian (Sam) Faile Stratton. In addition to her parents and husband, Tillie was preceded in death by her brother, Bill and five sisters, Pauline, Grace, Liz, Lois and Florie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. F. Tillie Faile's name to Lancaster Society for Historical Preservation, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 21, 2020