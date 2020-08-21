Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Fannie Mae Cherry Jones, of 1056 Southland Drive, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rock Hill Post Acute Care. Survivors include three daughters, Vanessa (Clarence) Beckham, Terrie (Larry) Adams, and Maria (Arithelus) Hinton, all of Rock Hill; one son, Daryl (Emma) Jones of Lancaster, SC; one daughter-in-law, Torie Jones of Rock HIll; one sister, Frances Neely of Charlotte, NC; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Jones may be viewed from 6-8pm Friday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service on Saturday will be private.



