Fay (Cagle) Hatfield
1927 - 2020
Fay Cagle Hatfield, 93, peacefully joined the church triumphant on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Covenant Place.

Born in New Orleans, LA, she was the daughter of the late Ben D. Cagle and the late Alma King Cagle. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 65 years, Roger Hatfield.

Mrs. Hatfield was an active member of Northside Memorial Baptist Church until her health declined. She retired from Black River Electric Cooperative with over 20 years of service.

Surviving are two daughters, Phyllis Faircloth (Fred) of Rock Hill, SC, and Cynthia Hatfield of Sumter; son-in-law, William Hamrick of Cartersville, GA; grandsons, Ben Hamrick (Teresa) of Cartersville, GA, Freddy Faircloth (Catherine) of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughters, Elizabeth Galland (Brad) of Cartersville, GA, Virginia Faircloth of Rock Hill, SC; great-grandsons, Luke Hamrick, Will Galland, Brogen Galland; great-granddaughters, Rose Faircloth, Libba Faircloth, Ann Lowry Faircloth, and Jane Hamrick.

She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Carolyn Hamrick and her sister, Marian Channell.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday in the Sumter Cemetery with her nephew, Rev. Mike Hatfield officiating.

The family will receive friends at the graveside.

All attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the graveside services.

The family would like to thank the staff of Covenant Place for their love and care of Mrs. Hatfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Memorial Baptist Church, 1004 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC 29153 or to a charity of one's choice.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sumter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
