Mrs. Fay Hendrix Mobley, 85, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 182 Pinckney St, Chester, SC 29706 , with Rev. Brian Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St. Chester, SC 29706.
Mrs. Mobley was born August 14, 1934 in Chester, SC and was a daughter of the late Robert Howard Hendrix and Etta Wright Hendrix. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries. Mrs. Mobley was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.She is survived by one son, Dwan " Jabbo" Mobley (Debbie) of Chester, SC; one sister, Theo Stroud of Chester, SC; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her special friend Johnny Duncan of Chester, SC.Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, C/O Children's Fund,182 Pinckney St. Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019