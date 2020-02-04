Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Funeral service 1:00 PM Bethesda Presbyterian Church 4858 McConnells Highway York , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Hodge Smith, 77, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral Service for Mrs. Smith will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Highway, York, SC 29745 with Reverend Doug Blaikie officiating and Reverend Barry Yates assisting. Burial will follow in Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church.



Born in Charleston, SC, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Alix Jackson Hodge and the late Leona Mixson Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis P Smith, Sr., her sisters, Helen Hodge Troxel and Nancy Hodge O'Bryant, her brother-in-law, Russell Smith.



Mrs. Smith grew up at the Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood, SC. She started her career with Eastern Airlines and then was Marketing Director for Rock Hill Mall. She retired from Harrison - Graves Attorney at Law as a Paralegal. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church for many years. Her family was her heart and her life revolved around them.



Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Lewis P (Beth) Smith, Jr. and J Alan (JoEllen) Smith Sr. of Rock Hill, SC; her two brothers-in-law, Steve Troxel of Manning, SC, and Jimmy O'Bryant of Greenwood, SC; her sister, Elinor Hodge Smith of North Myrtle Beach, SC; her two granddaughters, Laura Smith, and Abby (Zach) Costner of Rock Hill, SC; her two grandsons, Alan Smith, Jr. and Carson Smith of Rock Hill, SC; her many nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Faye H. Smith's name to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.



Condolences may be made at

