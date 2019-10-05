Mrs. Faye McManus Hicklin, 88, died Thursday, October, 3, 2019 at her home in Edgemoor.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill. The funeral will be at 11:00 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Edgemoor ARP Church with Rev. Bob Elliott officiating. The burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.
Born in York, SC, Mrs. Hicklin was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Thompson Hicklin and her parents, William Arthur McManus and Eva Withers McManus. She was a member of Edgemoor ARP Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Eva Kay Hicklin and Mary Teresa Hicklin of the home; her dear friend and caregiver, Tina Bryant of Edgemoor; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Memorials may be made in Edgemoor ARP Church.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 5, 2019